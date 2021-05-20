iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,737,000.

Shares of IGRO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

