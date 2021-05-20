iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 1,118,781 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

