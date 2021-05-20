iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 1,242,805 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

