iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $61.34 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

