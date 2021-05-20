iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,734 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

