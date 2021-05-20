iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.20. iQIYI shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 206,081 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,511,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 219.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.