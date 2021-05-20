IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 223,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,151. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.35 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

