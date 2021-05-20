IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 223,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,151. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.35 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.