Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

IOVA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

