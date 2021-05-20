Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

