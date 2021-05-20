Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

