Investors Purchase Large Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 122,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,960% compared to the average daily volume of 5,934 call options.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

