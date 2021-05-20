Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

TDG stock traded up $15.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.60. 11,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.44. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $361.40 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

