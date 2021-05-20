Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,184% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.