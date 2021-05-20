Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,184% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.
In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $300.91.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
