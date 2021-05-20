Investors Purchase High Volume of Ebix Put Options (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,266 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,285% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

