Investors Buy Large Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,564 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,913% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $22.14 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $553.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

