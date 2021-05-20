Investment House LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

