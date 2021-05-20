Investment House LLC Sells 39 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total value of $506,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $715.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $705.44 and a 200-day moving average of $702.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

