Investment House LLC Has $422,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $295.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.34 and a 200-day moving average of $225.42. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

