Investment House LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

