Investment House LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

