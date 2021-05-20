Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.