Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

