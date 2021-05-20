Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,472. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

