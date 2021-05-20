Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is RDA Financial Network’s 2nd Largest Position

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.6% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

