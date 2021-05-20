Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

