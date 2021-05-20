Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.35. 638,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

