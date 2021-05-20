Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of ITPOF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 11,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

