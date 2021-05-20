Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $493,718.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $493,718.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.