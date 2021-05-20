Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.