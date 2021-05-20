Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.02 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88.

