Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Square by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350,577 shares of company stock worth $319,803,913. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.64, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

