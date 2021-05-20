Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

