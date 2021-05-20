Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

