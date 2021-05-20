Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

