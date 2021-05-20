Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,832,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -345.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

