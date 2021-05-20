Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells 35,298 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UONE traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 75,179,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,622. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

