Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Sells $56,210.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $654.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

