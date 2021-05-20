Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,752,675.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,049.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,199.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,057.39. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.