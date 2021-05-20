Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,741. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.97, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,240,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Square by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $340,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

