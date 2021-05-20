Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $289,920.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $756,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 141,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

