Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.