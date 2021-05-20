Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 26,398 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. 218,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,616. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

