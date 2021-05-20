Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $253,880.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSWI opened at $121.81 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

