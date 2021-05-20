Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 600 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00.

CLNE stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

