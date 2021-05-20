Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 14,087 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,857,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

