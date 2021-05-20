Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $86,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $130,900.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

