Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Buys $17,960.16 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $17,960.16. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 653,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,805.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,343 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,887.95.

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann purchased 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann purchased 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann acquired 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

