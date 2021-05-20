Insider Buying: KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Major Shareholder Buys $85,500.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.10.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.