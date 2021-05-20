Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BVH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

