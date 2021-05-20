InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading 6.1% Higher

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 146,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 269.03%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

